Jorine 3 Piece Living Room Set

Features:Contemporary Style: The perfect pick for meeting your aesthetic needs, this 3 pcs couch set features a contemporary look and a streamlined silhouette.Sturdy & Functional: Enjoy your time to unwind after a long day with this 3 pcs couch set in your living room. Expertly crafted with a solid wood frame for maximum support, this couch set is equipped with durability for years to come.Package Include: 1*recliner, 1 x loveseat, 1 x sofa. Requires simple assembly, instructions, easy maintenance with a dry cloth.Pieces Included: one recliner+one loveseat+one sofaNumber of Pieces Included: 3Design: Reclining;StandardMattress Size: Mattress Included: Reclining Type: ManualReclining Pieces: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Upholstery Material: Microfiber/MicrosuedeGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Brown Microfiber/Microsuede): BrownUpholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Microfiber/Microsuede): GrayPattern: Solid ColorSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Color: blackSeating Capacity: 6Weight Capacity: 1900Product Care: wipe with a dry clothArm Type: Pillow Top ArmsBack Type: Cushion backTufted Cushions: NoNailhead Trim: NoStorage Included: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Built-in USB Port: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDurability: Tear ResistantSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Foam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: S: Spot clean with dry, solvent-based cleanerCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Spefications:Contains Flame Retardant Materials: YesADA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesTAA Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CALGreen Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesSCS Certified: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: YesLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Yes