From longshore tides

Jorgensen Geometric Flatweave Navy Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Enhance the look of your backyard, patio, deck, living room or kitchen effortlessly, while also protecting your floors. This gorgeous indoor/outdoor area rug is for you! Inspired by the charm of natural sisal rugs and power-loomed with a rich texture for durability, this versatile rug features utilitarian design and is not only visually appealing but also ideal for your high traffic and spill-prone areas. Use it in a deck, backyard, porch, patio, terrace, or in your kitchen, entryway, kids room, summer house or poolside, and enjoy the chic style of this practical rug available in a rich variety of colors and designs to fit your personal style and impress your guests with a fantastic casual sophistication. Rug Size: Runner 1'8" x 4'11"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com