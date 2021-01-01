Jordao Kitchen Island Set

Ubesgoo kitchen trolley cart island rolling wood storage dinning table stools set ubesgoo product description:sturdy solid woodextendable and foldable square desktopfeature two square bar stoolshand-pushing handletwo drawers360 degree universal turnconcave design handlematerial: pine woodcolor: burlywooddimensions: (81.5 x 39.5 x 83)cm / (32.09 x 15.55 x 32.68)"(l x w x h)unfolding tabletop: (67 x 75)cm / (26.38 x 29.53)"(l x w)plate thickness: 1.5cm / 3.81"stool dimensions: (28.5 x 28.5 x 54)cm / (11.22 x 11.22 x 21.26)"(l x w x h)towel rack: (32.5 x 9)cm / (12.80 x 3.54)"(l x w)foldable tabletop dimensions: (37.5 x 66.5)cm / (14.76 x 26.18)"(l x w)drawer dimensions: (29 x 28.5 x 7)cm / (11.42 x 11.22 x 2.76)"(l x w x h)weight: 13.22kg / 29.15lbspackage includes:1 x dining cart1 x accessories kit1 x manualintroductions:this is a foldable dining cart with two square stools. This dining cart is made of sturdy solid wood, which is environmentally friendly and safe. The tabletop can be expanded to extend the use space and can also be folded to reduce the occupied area, which is simple and convenient. There is a hand-pushing handle on the side of dining cart, which is convenient for pushing and pulling to various positions of house. The dining cart also has two drawers, which can accommodate some cutlery, chopsticks, spoons, etc. It is with two stable stools. When you need to use them, you can take them out directly from bottom of the dining cart and use as bar stools or dining stools. You can put them in directly to save space when they are not in use. If you want to have a simple and practical dining cart, this will be your best choice! Base Finish: Brown