Indulge in the luxury and beauty this red and white pillow cover has got to offer in decorations for the home. Its unique design presents a lot of options for creativity in home setting and arrangement. Meticulously knitted from 100 percent cotton, the accent piece is fashioned for durable use and enduring style. Combining an impeccable design with perfect finishing, our accent pillow cover will definitely inspire and accentuate your home d?cor. The transitional styled piece comes in a reasonable size of 20 by 20 inches. HomeRoots Jordan Red Standard Cotton Pillow Case | 333970