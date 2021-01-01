From madison park essentials
Madison Park Essentials Jordan Room in A Bag Faux Silk Comforter Luxe All Season Down Alternative Bed Set with Bedskirt, Matching Curtains, Decorative Pillows, Cal King, Sage 24 Pieces
The jacquard comforter creates a lavish look with its traditional ornate damask pattern and pieced design in rich hues. Classic luxurious 24 piece bed in a bag offers everything you need to update your room décor. Faux silk cover creating natural sheen for a lustrous and luxurious design. Set includes: 1 Comforter: 104"W x 92"L, 2 King Shams: 20"W x 36"L, 1 Bedskirt: 72"W x 84"L + 15"D, 4 Decorative Pillows: 18"W x 18"L/16"W x 16"L/12"W x 18"L/10"W x 18"L, 2 Euro Shams: 26"W x 26"L + 2"D, 1 Flat Sheet: 108"W x 102"L, 1 Fitted Sheet: 72"W x 84"L + 14"D, 2 King Pillowcases: 20"W x 40"L, 4 Window Panels: 42"W x 84"L, 2 Valances: 18"W x 54"L, 4 Tie Backs: 4"W x 23"L Care instructions: machine washable, spot clean pillows