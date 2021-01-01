Jordan Manufacturing Outdoor 21"x19" French Edge Seat Cushions, Terrace Caribe

Bring optimal comfort to your patio chairs with the French Edge Seat Cushion from Jordan. These cushions are made with weather, water, fade- and UV-resistant fabric for ultimate durability and long-lasting use. They are stuffed with hypoallergenic polyester fiber fill for an extra cushy and soft experience while relaxing. Ties along the sides add convenience while ensuring the cushions stay in place when you're sitting down. From elaborate dining spaces to cozy three-season porches, these fiber-filled cushions boost your space with carefree, laid-back style and total comfort. Chair not included.