Jordan Manufacturing Outdoor 48" Bench Cushion, Tahiti Breeze

Bring additional style and comfort to your patio decor with the Outdoor Knife edge bench cushion from Jordan Manufacturing. This versatile piece can be used with any 2-person bench, glider or swing for utmost comfort, and its larger size serves as a casual seat when the guest list suddenly grows. 100% polyester material makes for a high-performance fabric with its weather, fade- and water-resistant qualities, making for the perfect piece to put outdoors. From elaborate dining spaces to cozy three-season porches, this fiber-filled cushion boosts your space with carefree, laid-back style and total comfort. Furniture not included.