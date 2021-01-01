Jopwkuin Hard Drive Cable, High Durability SFF-8087 Interface Data Cord 12Gbps Transmission Rate Easy to Use for Computer Data Transmission(0.5m)

?Support multi-channel data transmission?Hard drive cable supports up to 12Gbps transmission rate, which works as an extension cable supports 3Gbps x 4Lane four-channel data transmission. Practical and high performance?Built to strict quality control standards, hard drive cable is improved for more practical adoptability. SFF-8087 interface?The SFF-8087 interface is mainly used for connecting hard disks to the MINI SAS 4i card as an internal SAS cable. Easy to use?Made of materials in high quality, such kind of cable can be easy to use in the practical life. Durable? Industrial grade mesh sleeve can effectively protect the cable, which keeps high durability.