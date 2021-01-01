Jono 59" H x 12.79" W Standard Bookcase

This standing cabinet features 8 tiers, providing plenty of storage space to storage your favorite reads, clusters of collected curios, and lines of family photos. A favorite piece that combines decorative and functional purposes together, suitable for any place from the bedroom to the living room, and from office to hallway. Complete your home or office decor with this elegant storage cabinet, bringing your space a calm yet fresh feeling. A stylish alternative to a traditional bulky storage organizer. Crafted of high-grade manufactured wood for extended durability and longevity. Each tier can safely store or display your essentials and ornaments without tipping.