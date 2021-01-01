Joney Bookshelf Student Storage Shelf Multi-Layer Floor Small Bookcase

Bookshelf Student Storage Shelf Home Room Multi-layer Floor Small Bookcase Feature:Reasonable partition storage. Cabinet storage and drawer storage, store small objects in an orderly manner, bid farewell to messy life. Semi-open storage, transparent and visible, easy to store and easy to take. Open space, store daily objects, and break them into parts, your storage is a good helper.Layered storage to strengthen storage. The bookshelves are layered storage, delicately partitioned, and reasonably laid out. You can get your favorite storybooks at hand.Small footprint, easy to place. The styling is dexterous, does not take up space, fits any space, and there is no need to worry about the small apartment. The heightened design prevents the items placed in the cabinet from getting damp and affecting the use.Stability and strong bearing capacity. The materials used are durable and load-bearing, and high-quality hardware accessories are selected for multiple guarantees and stable upgrades. Description: Product name: Bookcase Shelves Product color: Warm White ,Tiffany Green Product weight: 28.6 pounds. Material:Density Board Product size: 60 × 24 × 108 cm (23.4 × 9.36× 42.12 inches) Scope of application: bedroom, living room, etc. Bearing capacity: 110 pounds. Note: You need to install it yourself. Manual measurement, there may be errors in size. There may be chromatic aberration due to the light and shadow of the shooting. Package Included: 1Pc Bookcase Shelves. 1 × installation manual 1 × installation accessories