Jones Gauze Duvet Cover

Easy, breezy stripes run across the surface of this dreamy cotton gauze duvet cover to give your space a fresh look we love. Made from a light, airy cotton gauze, equipped with ties at the interior corners for holding your duvet insert secure and a hidden-button closure along the side edge to easily remove and toss in the wash. Shams and duvet insert sold separately. Meets OEKO-TEX Standard 100 guidelines which independently test each component for harmful substances for textiles you can trust. Content + Care. 100% Cotton OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Cert #: 11-47893 Machine wash cold, inside out Imported Size Twin XL Dimensions: 90"l x 66"w Full/Queen Dimensions: 86"l x 86"w King Dimensions: 96"l x 104"w