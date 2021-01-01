Advertisement
Art meets architecture in this stunning accent table lamp. Linear styling blends brushed brass with a marble base, accenting a white glass globe shade that lends itself well to a variety of interior styles. This metal accent lamp boasts an energy-efficient LED compatibility, giving a sustainable and chic touch to your decor. Style extends all the way to the plug, with a silk-wrapped cord that is too beautiful to hide behind furniture! JONATHAN Y Transitional 20.5-in Brass Gold Table Lamp with Glass Shade | JYL1000A