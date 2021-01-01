This ivory glass umbrella-shaped lampshade is accented with lovely amber 'jewels' and bordered in a scalloped edge, all held up by a tall, bronzed metal base. One of the finest techniques to come out of the Art Nouveau movement, the Tiffany-style stained glass shade would be a statement-making element to brighten any dark corner. While steeped in traditional design, this piece is updated with the functionality expected today - a step-on on/off button, LED bulb compatibility, and a beautiful silk-wrapped cord. Each shade is hand-made by artisans who specialize in the intricate art of stained glass soldering. JONATHAN Y Traditional 62-in Bronze Torchiere Floor Lamp | JYL8009A