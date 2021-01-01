From jonathan y

JONATHAN Y Restored Vintage 2 x 8 Charcoal Grey/Ivory Indoor Medallion Runner Polyester in Gray | RES106B-28

$67.42
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Based on a timeless medallion rug design, Kesan has been updated with a modern charcoal gray and ivory color palette. A central medallion in gray and ivory sits on a mingled charcoal background. Orange accents and a medallion border complete the design. Varying shades of color create a worn, vintage look. JONATHAN Y Restored Vintage 2 x 8 Charcoal Grey/Ivory Indoor Medallion Runner Polyester in Gray | RES106B-28

