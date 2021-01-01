From jonathan y
JONATHAN Y Modern Persian 5 x 8 Light Grey/Blue Indoor Border Area Rug in Gray | MDP105A-5
Advertisement
Offering a striking fusion of a traditional pattern, unique color, and modern texture, this area rug is designed for style, performance and easy care. This lush cut-pile is power-loomed of high-twist soft polypropylene yarns. And while the design is inspired by antique floor coverings, the low maintenance and synthetic materials are functionally modern. JONATHAN Y Modern Persian 5 x 8 Light Grey/Blue Indoor Border Area Rug in Gray | MDP105A-5