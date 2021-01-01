From jonathan y
JONATHAN Y Contemporary Oil Rubbed Bronze Glam Drum LED Medium (10-22-in) Kitchen Island Light | JYL9026A
Advertisement
Modern simplicity meets organic beauty in the breathtakingly unique crystal and iron pendant. Hand-polished, multifaceted clear crystal spheres shimmer like dewdrops in a circular forged-iron grid with an oil-rubbed bronze finish. The hanging length is adjustable for multiple ceiling heights, from 20\" of drop to 92\" of length. JONATHAN Y Contemporary Oil Rubbed Bronze Glam Drum LED Medium (10-22-in) Kitchen Island Light | JYL9026A