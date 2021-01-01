Advertisement
Inspired by the tile floors of Morocco, this indoor/outdoor rug adds elegant pattern to your porch, patio or sunroom. The ogee-curved trellis woven in navy adds graphic punch to a beige background. Mingled threads give this pattern a handwoven, vintage vibe that's perfect for an entry, kitchen, hallway, living room or bedroom too. The pet-friendly and kid-proof flatweave design makes it easy to clean, and perfect for the beach house. JONATHAN Y 4 x 6 Beige/Navy Indoor or Outdoor Trellis Area Rug in Brown | SMB122A-4