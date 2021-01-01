Noble House Jonah Teak Finish 2-Piece Wood Patio Deep Seating Set with Beige Cushions - 3 Seater Sofa, Coffee Table

Give your guests a 5-star experience whenever they stop by your place for a good time - this modular sectional sofa set for porch, patio, or deck comes included with a stylish square coffee table, perfect to share food or drinks over. Each item in this chic assemblage supports you from below with a solid, slatted acacia wood frame and boasts thick outdoor cushions comfortable enough to socialize on all night long. Configure the seating components around your current outdoor furniture collection or place them right next to one another to form a conventional sofa arrangement.