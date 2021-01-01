Jonah Glass Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (INV2111328)

The Jonah Glass Pendant Light by Alder & Ore brings bold and simple elements together to create this handsome design. Supported by a single down rod and a round canopy, the conical glass shade of this pendant light is held by a structured top and hardware detailing that lends it a little industrial flair. A beautiful finish dresses up the metal pieces in this design, giving it a tailored look that allows it to complement a range of spaces and dÃ©cor styles. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Cone. Color: Clear. Finish: Brushed Brass