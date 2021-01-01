Jomtien Twin Daybed with Trundle

Playing the part of sofa and bed, daybeds are a fantastic solution for smaller spaces (studio apartments, guest rooms, home offices, etc.). They offer a cozy spot to curl up with a good book or catch a quick catnap, and they provide convenient sleeping arrangements for overnight guests. Our design combines functionality with sleek lines and geometric forms that offer a simple sophistication to any space. The X-shaped lattice back and clean-lined silhouette lend this piece a breezy look. If you are choosing a daybed, this one is the best choice for you. Daybed features an easy to roll out, under the bed, twin size trundle daybed and trundle feature slat roll, mattress foundation. Hardware is hidden to ensure a clean look. Box spring not required. Mattresses not included. Assembles easily. Color: Gray