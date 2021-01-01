From paramount
Paramount Joma Billie 13" Extra Firm Mattress- Queen
Paramount Sleep Company, makers of Joma Kiwi, is a 3rd generation family business founded 86 years ago! Located in Norfolk, Va, they are makers of fine "collections" of mattress concepts, one of which being the Joma Billie 13" Extra Firm Mattress, an all natural, coils and wool based mattress design. Engineered to deliver a maximum level of support along with a cool feel, this mattress offers a luxurious feel that is key to a deeper, more restorative sleep.