From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Jolly 0.375-in W x 98.5-in L Red Brown Color-coated Aluminum L-angle Tile Edge Trim | A100RB
The Jolly profile is designed to finish and protect tile edges on walls and countertops. It is ideal for creating decorative transitions on walls. Jolly can be used to finish the edge of a tiled backsplash or the edge of a bathtub surround. Jolly has an integrated joint spacer which ensures a uniform grout joint between the tile and profile. Schluter Systems Jolly 0.375-in W x 98.5-in L Red Brown Color-coated Aluminum L-angle Tile Edge Trim | A100RB