Jolley 5-Light Unique / Statement Geometric Pendant

Features:PendantNumber of lights: 5Material: Glass and steelWhite glass shadeFinish: ChromeCord color: ClearFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 5Number of Tiers: 1Finish: ChromeStyle: Traditional;AntikShade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: WhiteHand Blown Glass: Primary Material: Glass/steelGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A15Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Wipe with damp clothCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: CordSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: N/AWEEE Recycling Required: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 10Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 43Body Width - Side to Side: 22Body Depth - Front to Back: 22Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: 72Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: