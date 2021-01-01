From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Jolie White King Arched Scroll Bed
Boasting a traditional design, this arched scroll metal king bed features a platform design with scroll detailing on the headboard and footboard. The combination of spindle bars and graceful scrollwork creates an aesthetic that's ideal in lodge and country cottage decor schemes. Finished in white to blend nicely with most color palettes. This king-size bed set includes everything you need to update your bedroom style in one box: headboard, footboard and metal slat support system. Mattress and box spring required, not included. Assembly required.