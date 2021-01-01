From kichler
Kichler Jolie Brushed Nickel Transitional Etched Glass Bowl LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 43641NIL18
Advertisement
Enjoy the splendor of this brushed nickel 2 light LED convertible pendant-semi flush ceiling light from the refreshing Jolie collection. The clean lines are beautifully accented by satin etched glass. Jolie is the perfect transitional style for a variety of homes. Kichler Jolie Brushed Nickel Transitional Etched Glass Bowl LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 43641NIL18