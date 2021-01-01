Jolicia Folding Director Chair

Bring the beach to your abode with this breezy director chair, equally suited to sit indoors or outside. Crafted with a solid bamboo wood frame, this lightweight piece strikes a clean-lined silhouette and showcases a natural finish for an airy look. The solid-hued fabric on the back and seat updates the design. Beyond stylish, this seat folds up for easier storage during chilly months or when you want to save square footage. About our Product Strata Bamboo our environment by using eco-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable natural bamboo to build our collections. Bamboo is the fastest growing plant that continues to grow back once harvested. Each piece is lovingly handmade by local artists with no two items exactly alike. You are guaranteed to have a one-of-a-kind item. Color: Bone