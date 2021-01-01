Advertisement
Buy the Jolee's Le Grande Carnival Dimensional Stickers at Michaels. com. Make your papercrafting project pop with these unique embellishments! Great for decorating cards, pages and more. This package contains an assortment of dimensional stickers on one backing sheet. Make your papercrafting project pop with these unique embellishments! Great for decorating cards, pages and more. This package contains an assortment of dimensional stickers on one backing sheet. Details: Carnival designs 3.75" x 6.75" sheet size 12 dimensional stickers Plastic | Jolee's Le Grande Carnival Dimensional Stickers By Ek | Michaels®