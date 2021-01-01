From nickelodeon

Jojo Siwa Believe In Unicorns Wall Tapestry

$39.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Complete your room's JoJo theme with this JoJo Siwa Believe in Unicorns Wall Tapestry. The vibrant pint tapestry is printed with a beautiful unicorn, hearts, rainbow, and stars. Measuring 30"x40", this wall tapestry is a great size to fit on any wall space! Made from 100% Polyester Microfiber, the tapestry is also machine washable for easy and convenient care. Combine this tapestry with our other JoJo Siwa bedding products for a full Nickelodeon look!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com