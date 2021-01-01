Johrdan Cottage Farmhouse White Finished Wood Twin Size Daybed With Trundle

Embrace midday naps and restful nights of sleep with the Haylie daybed. This wood daybed is upholstered in a soft, resilient polyester fabric and is padded with foam for the utmost comfort. Button tufting lends a classic look, while silver nailheads highlight the elegant curves on the side panels. Designed for both style and function, the Haylie is fitted with a roll-out twin size trundle bed to provide convenient accommodation for overnight guests. The Haylie daybed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Accessories: None