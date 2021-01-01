From red barrel studio
Johnvincent Modern And Contemporary Beige Fabric Upholstered Queen Size Daybed
Advertisement
Embrace midday naps and restful nights of sleep with the Johnvincent daybed. This wood daybed is upholstered in a soft, resilient polyester fabric and is padded with foam for the utmost comfort. Button tufting lends a classic look, while silver nailheads highlight the elegant curves on the side panels. Designed for both style and function, the Johnvincent is fitted with a roll-out twin size trundle bed to provide convenient accommodation for overnight guests. The Johnvincent daybed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Gray, Size: Queen, Accessories: Trundle Included