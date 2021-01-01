Johnsville Abstract Beige/Gray/Blue Area Rug
Description
Johnsville Area RugFeatures:Patterns are subject to change based upon rug sizeMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12', Runner 2'2" x 8', Runner 2'2" x 10'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7'6", Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 11'7"): RectanglePrimary Color: Beige/Gray/BluePattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: Worn/FadeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;EclecticRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: Stain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12'): Runner 2'2" x 12'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 11'7"): Rectangle 9' x 11'7"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): Rectangle 8' x 10'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): Rectangle 6' x 9'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): Rectangle 5' x 7'6"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): Rectangle 4' x 6'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): Rectangle 3' x 5'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 8'): Runner 2'2" x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 10'): Runner 2'2" x 10'Pile Height (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12', Runner 2'2" x 8', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7'6", Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 11'7", Runner 2'2" x 10'): 0.24Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12', Runner 2'2" x 8', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7'6", Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 11'7", Runner 2'2" x 10'): 10Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12', Runner 2'2" x 8', Runner 2'2" x 10'): 26Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 11'7"): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12'): 144Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10', Runner 2'2" x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 11'7"): 139Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'