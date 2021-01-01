Signature Design by Ashley Johnelle Storage End Table, One Size , Gray

Homey. Hearty. Heavenly hued. Luring with a distressed weathered gray finish and square baluster legs set on a broad lower shelf for great presence, the Johnelle end table is sure to make your homestead feel that much more like home. The look is beautified with elm veneers and a framed and plank-effect tabletop for a richly crafted masterpiece made for years of satisfaction. Updated traditional styling. Made with Elm veneers, solid wood and cast PU components. Distressed weathered gray finish. Framed and planked details highlight the thick tops. Square shaped baluster legs set on broad lower shelf.Weathered gray finishPlank-look framed tabletopDon't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideFeatures: Storage, Quick ShipJoinery: Glued, Nailed, Stapled, ScrewedShape: RectangleTools Required: Flathead (not Included), Allen Wrench (not Included), Phillips (not Included)Measurements: 27 Depth/Inches, 24 Width/Inches, 25 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 54 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 40% Wood, 30% Pressed Wood, 25% Veneer, 5% Other 5% Or LessTop Material: WoodNumber of Shelves: 1Care: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported