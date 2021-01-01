John Paul Pet Oatmeal Waterless Foam Shampoo for Dogs and Cats, Sensitive Skin Formula, 8.5-Ounce

SUMMARY: What it does A gentle cleansing foam that cleans without wa­ter, leaving coat clean and soft. How it works Specially formulated to help water mix with oil and dirt so they can be brushed out of the coat, along with aloe and hydrolyzed oat protein to soothe and moisturize. Added bonus Sweet almond oil for a wonderful almond fra­grance. Sizes (oz) 8.5 oz DETAILS: Pump a small amount of the foam into your hand: 1 pump for small pets, 2 pumps for medium-sized pets, and 3 pumps for large pets. Rub hands to¬gether, evenly distributing foam, and massage into dry fur. Brush through. USE WITH Eye & Ear , Full Body & Paw , and Tooth & Gum