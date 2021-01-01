John James Audubon Mocking Birds and Snake Ii Decorative Pillow, 16" x 16"

Advertisement
This decorative throw pillow features a rattlesnake attacking a flock of mocking birds. John James Audubon (Jean-Jacques Audubon) was a French-American ornithologist, naturalist, and painter. He was notable for his expansive studies to document all types of American birds and for his detailed illustrations that depicted the birds in their natural habitats. His major work, a color-plate book entitled The Birds of America, is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed. Audubo