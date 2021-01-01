From coaster company
Johansson 5-shelf Bookcase Antique White
Putting a sophisticated twist on open modern design, this transitional antique white rejuvenates living rooms and home offices. The crisp and clean finish adds an extra fresh feel to the "X" details along the minimalist-inspired sides. Perfect for books and fun decorations, this bookcase pops in any design motif. Constructed of poplar, MDF, and ash veneer, the five tiers of shelving are sturdy and sleek. The simple silhouette and hue are bright and airy when combined.