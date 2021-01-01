Kichler Joelson Mini Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

Chic and subtle the Joelson Mini Pendant by Kichler takes inspiration from a classic design. Using a cylindrical shaped Satin Etched Cased Opal shade and a Steel frame to create the simple fixture presented. This vintage inspired fixture has a circular shade that encompasses the bulb and diffuses the light enveloping the room in a soft warm glow that evokes a serene calm making it pleasant for anybody occupying the space. This fixture can be installed on its own or in a cluster making it more of an eye-catching piece in your ceiling. Suitable for installation in your bedroom, or in your kitchen over the counter, bar and kitchen island. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Olde Bronze