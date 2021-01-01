From urban outfitters
Joaquin Faux Leather Arm Chair
Advertisement
Mid-century modern arm chair crafted from sleek faux leather fitted with carved walnut wood. The ultra-versatile minimalist design works in any space, especially when paired with the Joaquin Faux Leather Sofa! sold separately. Content + Care. Assembly required Walnut wood, polyurethane, foam Wipe clean Imported Size. Assembled dimensions: 27.2" w x 32.1" d x 32.9" h Ships in 2 packages Shipping package 1 dimensions: 24" l x 28" w x 13" h Shipping package 1 weight: 37 lbs Shipping package 2 dimensions: 25" l x 31" w x 6" h Shipping package 2 weight: 14 lbs