Noble House Joaquin Club Chair, Navy Blue, Black

Effortlessly tie your living room decor together with charismatic style and understated comfort. Made with a rich elm wood frame and upholstered seating, our accent chair brings a charming mid-century modern design to your interior space. This piece combines a classic look with a striking twist to create a chair that will complement any decor. Finished with a modern angular design and a smooth bentwood frame, our chair brings you both comfort and a refreshing atmosphere for you to enjoy. MID-CENTURY MODERN DESIGN: Blending together beautifully tapered legs with a stunning wood frame, our chair offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its clean lines and understated look, this chair uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design. UPHOLSTERED: Our accent chair is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a plush seating for extra comfort. ELM WOOD: This chair offers elm wood frames for a tough and sturdy structure. This wood has extensive interlocking grain that makes it resistant to splitting, making this chair highly durable and stylish. BENTWOOD DESIGN: Featuring a polished elm wood frame, this chair offers a gracefully curved frame to enhance your home decor. This piece uses bentwood technique to precisely shape this into an elegant masterpiece. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This accent chair is 25. 50” W x 28. 50” D x 32. 75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.