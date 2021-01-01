From noble house

Noble House Joaquin Club Chair, Navy Blue, Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Effortlessly tie your living room decor together with charismatic style and understated comfort. Made with a rich elm wood frame and upholstered seating, our accent chair brings a charming mid-century modern design to your interior space. This piece combines a classic look with a striking twist to create a chair that will complement any decor. Finished with a modern angular design and a smooth bentwood frame, our chair brings you both comfort and a refreshing atmosphere for you to enjoy. MID-CENTURY MODERN DESIGN: Blending together beautifully tapered legs with a stunning wood frame, our chair offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its clean lines and understated look, this chair uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design. UPHOLSTERED: Our accent chair is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a plush seating for extra comfort. ELM WOOD: This chair offers elm wood frames for a tough and sturdy structure. This wood has extensive interlocking grain that makes it resistant to splitting, making this chair highly durable and stylish. BENTWOOD DESIGN: Featuring a polished elm wood frame, this chair offers a gracefully curved frame to enhance your home decor. This piece uses bentwood technique to precisely shape this into an elegant masterpiece. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This accent chair is 25. 50” W x 28. 50” D x 32. 75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com