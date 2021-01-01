Southern Enterprises Joaquim Chrome with Black Oak Square End Table, Chrome and black oak finish

Lock down your modern look with this two-tone side table. A square tabletop floats within the shiny metal frame of this square end table, crafting a sleek, updated look. Display family photos or a vase of flowers on the roomy tabletop, while the boxy, open frame keeps your space uncluttered. Slide this contemporary accent table alongside your living room sofa to hold your evening glass of wine, or station in an open concept space as a convenient catch-all or plant stand. Color: Chrome and black oak finish.