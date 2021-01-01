From indigo bazaar
Indigo Bazaar Joanne Comforter Set - 5 Pieces, Red
Advertisement
Create a landscape of beautiful colored tones of yellow. Combined into a authentic indian inspired print. Surrounded with an ornate looking border filled with fine printed details. Along with the comforter set is two decorative pillows with beautiful detailed embroidery. 1 comforter (90x90''), 2 standard shams (20x26'') & 2 decorative pillow (16x16'' & 12x16'') 100% Cotton (Comf) Machine Wash Separately. Cold Water. Gentle Cycle. Do Not Bleach. Tumble Dry. Low Heat. Use Large Capacity Machine. (Sham) Machine Wash. Cold Water. Gentle Cycle. Do Not Bleach. Tumble Dry. Low Heat. Cool Iron As Needed. (Dec) Spot Clean Only.