MHP JNR4DD Propane Gas Grill With Stainless Steel Shelves And Stainless Grids On Stainless Cart. JNR4DD-P + OCOL + OM-P. Gas Grills. This MHP gas grill features a high profile, thick, cast aluminum no rust exterior housing that accommodates large cuts of meat and features a Sta-Kool handle which rolls to make opening the hood easy. The two (2) stainless steel cooking grids offer 365 1/2 square inches of cooking area. The 30,000 BTU stainless H-type dual burner has burner ports that are uniform in size and shape with even flames on each port providing superior cooking performance. The FlavorMaster long lasting porcelain briquettes provide constant precisely controlled heat and true barbeque flavor.Includes stainless column and black, cast aluminum base with 8 inch wheels and locking casters. Includes propane hose and regulator with fuel level gauge, one (1) stainless steel side shelf and stainless grease cup for easy clean-up. Some assembly required for this MHP BBQ Grill.