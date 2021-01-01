Jniaya Twin Platform Bed

This platform bed comes with clean silhouette and a hue of elegance, this bed would be highlight in your room. The headboard and footboard are consisted of wood slats, easy to assemble and provides great support when you’re leaning on headboard. The whole construction is made of solid wood and MDF so it guarantees long service time. With 8 slats are available for better weight capacity, the bed frame can easily hold the weights of the mattress and a teenager or an adult. Color: Gray