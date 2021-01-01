From visual comfort
Visual Comfort JN5023 Caddo 47" Medium Linear Lantern with Clear Glass by Julie Neill Matte Black / Gild Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Visual Comfort JN5023 Caddo 47" Medium Linear Lantern with Clear Glass by Julie Neill Caddo Medium Linear Lantern with Clear Glass Features Designed by Julie Neill Dual finish with clear glass panels Requires (5) 60 watt max, candelabra (E12) base bulbs Includes 6 ft of adjustable chain length Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 28-1/2" Chain Length: 72" Width: 46-1/2" Depth: 18-1/2" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5-1/2" x 18-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 5 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable Matte Black / Gild