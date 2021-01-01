From visual comfort
Visual Comfort JN5020 Caddo 32" Tall Medium Lantern by Julie Neill Celadon with Gild Indoor Lighting Pendants
Visual Comfort JN5020 Caddo 32" Tall Medium Lantern by Julie Neill Features Designed by Julie Neill Dual finish with clear glass panels Requires (4) candelabra (E12) base bulbs Includes 6 ft of adjustable chain length Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 32" Width: 19" Depth: 19" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5.5" Diameter Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable Compatible with LED Bulbs Celadon with Gild