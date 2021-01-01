From visual comfort
Visual Comfort JN2075 Iberia 27" Single Sconce with Linen Shade by Julie Neill Antique Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort JN2075 Iberia 27" Single Sconce with Linen Shade by Julie Neill Iberia Single Sconce with Linen Shade Features Designed by Julie Neill Linen Shade Dimmable UL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Note: Requires smaller outlet box Dimensions Height: 26-1/2" Width: 5-1/2" Extension: 6" Shade Height: 8-1/4" Shade Width (Top): 3" Shade Width (Bottom): 4" Backplate Size: 2-3/4" x 4-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Max Watts Per Bulb: 25W Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Antique Gold Leaf