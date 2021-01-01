From visual comfort
Visual Comfort JN 5051 Lucia 13" Medium Pendant with Clear Glass by Julie Neill White / Gild Indoor Lighting Pendants
Visual Comfort JN 5051 Lucia 13" Medium Pendant with Clear Glass by Julie Neill Lucia Medium Pendant with Clear Glass Features Designed by Julie Neill Dual finish with clear glass shade Requires (1) medium (E26) base bulb Includes 6 ft of adjustable chain length Capable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 17-1/2" Width: 13" Depth: 13" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable Compatible with LED Bulbs White / Gild