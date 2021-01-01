From visual comfort
Visual Comfort JN 2051-L Lucia 21" Medium Tail Sconce with Linen Shade Matte Black / Crystal Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort JN 2051-L Lucia 21" Medium Tail Sconce with Linen Shade Features Designed by Julie Neill Linen Shade Crystal Accents Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 20-3/4" Width: 5-1/2" Extension: 6" Shade Width (Top): 4-1/2" Shade Width (Bottom): 5-1/2" Shade Height: 6-1/4" Backplate Size: 3-3/4" x 4-3/4" Rectangle Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40W Voltage: 120 volts Matte Black / Crystal