House of Troy JLED550 Jay Single Light 19" Tall Integrated LED Arc Desk Lamp Chestnut Bronze / Antique Brass Lamps Desk Lamps
House of Troy JLED550 Jay Single Light 19" Tall Integrated LED Arc Desk Lamp Features Constructed from metalIntegrated 3000K LED lightingShade mounted on / off switchMade in AmericaRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 19"Width: 15-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 14"Shade Depth: 3-3/4"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 4.5 wattsBulb Base: Integrated LEDLumens: 500Voltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRI Chestnut Bronze / Antique Brass