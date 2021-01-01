From house of troy

House of Troy JLED550 Jay Single Light 19" Tall Integrated LED Arc Desk Lamp Chestnut Bronze / Antique Brass Lamps Desk Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

House of Troy JLED550 Jay Single Light 19" Tall Integrated LED Arc Desk Lamp Features Constructed from metalIntegrated 3000K LED lightingShade mounted on / off switchMade in AmericaRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 19"Width: 15-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 14"Shade Depth: 3-3/4"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 4.5 wattsBulb Base: Integrated LEDLumens: 500Voltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRI Chestnut Bronze / Antique Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com