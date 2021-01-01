From wac lighting
WAC Lighting JLE Live End Power Feed for J-Track Systems White Track Lighting Track Lighting Accessories Power Feeds
WAC Lighting JLE Live End Power Feed for J-Track Systems Features Used to supply power to a track system on either end of the trackUse with WAC Lighting CP to cover junction box openingCompatible with J-Track systems from WAC Lighting and other leading lighting manufacturersDie cast aluminum constructionUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensions Height: 3/4"Width: 4-3/4"Depth: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 0.18 lbsTrack Lighting Specifications System Type: J-TrackAccessory Type: PowerVoltage Type: Line VoltagePower Feed Type: Live End Power Feeds White