JLA Home Serenity Queen Complete Comforter and Cotton Sheet Set, Taupe

The Madison Park Essentials Serenity Complete Comforter and Cotton Sheet Set provides a fresh globally-inspired look for your bedroom. An intricate medallion pattern repeats across the top of the bed in brilliant shades of complementary colors, playing up the oversized print. An oblong pillow uses decorative embroidery and piecing to create texture on the top of the bed. Also included is a complete cotton sheet set, which features a coordinating medallion print to complete the look.